Russian troops attack bus in Pokrovsk district, injuring four people

Russian forces attacked the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 17 December, injuring four bus passengers.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation indicates that on 17 December 2024 at 15:50, the occupiers shelled the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district, likely using artillery. A bus in the affected area was hit. Four passengers aged 26, 39, 41 and 46 sustained injuries."

Details: The injured passengers were diagnosed with closed fractures, concussions, bruising, shrapnel wounds and puncture wounds. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

