All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian troops attack bus in Pokrovsk district, injuring four people

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 December 2024, 23:19
Russian troops attack bus in Pokrovsk district, injuring four people
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 17 December, injuring four bus passengers.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation indicates that on 17 December 2024 at 15:50, the occupiers shelled the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district, likely using artillery. A bus in the affected area was hit. Four passengers aged 26, 39, 41 and 46 sustained injuries."

Advertisement:

Details: The injured passengers were diagnosed with closed fractures, concussions, bruising, shrapnel wounds and puncture wounds. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcombat actionattack
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian defenders may be encircled near Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
Russians occupy Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advance near 9 settlements – DeepState
Ukraine's Armed Forces push Russians out of Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: