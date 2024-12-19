Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast

A police officer and a teenager have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the border area of Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked the border area of Chernihiv Oblast in the evening of 18 December.

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Quote: "Unfortunately, people were hurt. A police officer was seriously injured and is in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy also received injuries."

Details: Chaus added that the attack also damaged a residential building.

Support UP or become our patron!