All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 19 December 2024, 06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
A police officer. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

A police officer and a teenager have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the border area of Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked the border area of Chernihiv Oblast in the evening of 18 December.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Quote: "Unfortunately, people were hurt. A police officer was seriously injured and is in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy also received injuries."

Details: Chaus added that the attack also damaged a residential building.

Support UP or become our patron!

Chernihiv Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast, damaging houses, secondary school and farm – photos
Man injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: