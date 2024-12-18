Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast

A 74-year-old man was killed as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast on 17 December.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On the evening of 17 December, the enemy shelled the town of Semenivka with artillery. A 74-year-old local resident was killed."

Details: It is noted that the Russians also damaged a residential building. In total, over the past day, Russian forces struck the territory of Chernihiv Oblast 18 times. Local authorities recorded a total of 40 explosions.

