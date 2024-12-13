All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast, damaging houses, secondary school and farm – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 13 December 2024, 09:52
Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast, damaging houses, secondary school and farm – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: police

Russian forces have bombarded Chernihiv Oblast with attack drones, damaging residential buildings, a secondary school, a farm, and killing 11 cows.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy struck settlements in three districts of Chernihiv Oblast with attack drones."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast.
Photo: police

Details: Chaus noted that two houses had been damaged in Chernihiv district.

A crashed UAV damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and a secondary school building in Pryluky district.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast.
Photo: police

The drone attack damaged a farm in the Nizhyn district, killing 11 cows.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast.
Photo: police

"The air-raid warning continues. The enemy is obnoxious. Stay in safe places," Chaus added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Chernihiv Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Man injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
Houses, cars and outbuildings caught fire in Vinnytsia and Chernihiv oblasts due to Russian overnight drone attack – photos
Russian Shahed UAV hits house in Chernihiv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: