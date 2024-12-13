Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast, damaging houses, secondary school and farm – photos
Friday, 13 December 2024, 09:52
Russian forces have bombarded Chernihiv Oblast with attack drones, damaging residential buildings, a secondary school, a farm, and killing 11 cows.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy struck settlements in three districts of Chernihiv Oblast with attack drones."
Details: Chaus noted that two houses had been damaged in Chernihiv district.
A crashed UAV damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and a secondary school building in Pryluky district.
The drone attack damaged a farm in the Nizhyn district, killing 11 cows.
"The air-raid warning continues. The enemy is obnoxious. Stay in safe places," Chaus added.
