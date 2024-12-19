All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 19 December 2024, 09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
North Korean soldiers that were killed in Kursk Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian military

South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun, citing intelligence data, has said that 100 North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia have been killed in Kursk Oblast, and about 1,000 other soldiers wounded. 

Sources: Reuters, citing Seong-kweun, who disclosed the data after a closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of Korea  

Details: Lee Seong-kweun noted that the high number of casualties was due to the North Korean troops' lack of experience in "drone warfare" and their unfamiliarity with open terrain where they are being engaged in combat.

Advertisement:

He added that the discrepancy in the estimate of the number of soldiers killed with data from a US military official, who cited several hundred casualties, is due to the relatively conservative analysis of the NIS.

"There was a report that there have been at least 100 deaths and the injured are approaching 1,000," he said.

Previously:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, The New York Times, citing a senior US Department of Defense official,  reported that the Ukrainian military could have killed or wounded "several hundred" soldiers sent by North Korea to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
  • On 15 December, the Ukrainian military posted photos and videos showing Russian and North Korean soldiers killed in assaults in Kursk Oblast.

 Background:

  • On 7 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there had already been casualties among the North Korean military fighting on the side of Russia in Kursk Oblast.
  • The US confirmed that North Korean troops had taken part in the fighting in Kursk Oblast.
  • In addition, according to The New York Times, a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops is preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreawarRussiaCasualties
Advertisement:

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

The Come Back Alive Foundation head: We have chaos in the military command

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

All News
North Korea
Ukraine's Security Service intercepts conversation between Russians confirming heavy North Korean losses in Kursk Oblast
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
RECENT NEWS
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
14:59
Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
14:11
Large-scale protest action Chain of Unity takes place in Georgia – videos
13:05
Czechia responds to Slovakia's statements on peace talks with Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: