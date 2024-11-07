All Sections
Zelenskyy: North Korean soldiers sustained first losses

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 November 2024, 20:35
Zelenskyy: North Korean soldiers sustained first losses
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, Russia, have already suffered losses.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following the European Political Community Summit

Quote: "Currently, 11,000 North Korean soldiers are present on Russian territory near the Ukrainian border, specifically in Kursk Oblast. Some of these troops have already taken part in combat operations against Ukrainian forces, and there are already casualties."

Details: The president noted that some countries have responded to this development loudly, others quietly, while some have not reacted at all.

Quote: "We are now issuing a warning and believe that if political pressure and corresponding weapons are not applied to Russia, the next step could be a much larger deployment of North Korean forces. Putin always observes the world’s reaction. In my view, the response so far has been insufficient."

