Zelenskyy asks EU to help protect Ukraine's gas storage and nuclear energy facilities, calls for unity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask the European Union to protect several key facilities in Ukraine, but he is also counting on the United States’ support.

Source: President Zelenskyy ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy arrived at the House of Europe, where a European Union summit is currently underway, on the morning of Thursday, 19 December. The EU invited him to make a speech and take part in discussions with European leaders.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs "unity in Europe supporting us".

He said that he will make several appeals to European leaders.

"A top priority for us that we will discuss today is the protection of our energy sector. I’m speaking about, of course, safety at nuclear stations, yes, which is very dangerous not only for Ukraine and for all [of] Europe if something goes not well. And also gas storages, how to save them, it is also important for Ukraine and other Europeans," he said.

In light of this, Zelenskyy will ask his EU colleagues to give Ukraine more air defence systems to protect two dozen strategic facilities in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said that maintaining US support was another key priority for Ukraine.

"From the very beginning of next year, we need very much unity between the United States and EU, and countries of Europe. It’s very important. We need this unity to achieve peace. I think only together, the United States and Europe can really stop Putin and save Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "It’s very difficult to support Ukraine without American help," he added when answering journalists’ questions.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine during a meeting in Brussels with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy and Macron also discussed the training of an additional Ukrainian brigade.

