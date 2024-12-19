All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders

Serhiy Sydorenko, Iryna BalachukThursday, 19 December 2024, 07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was discussed during meetings in Brussels.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists in Brussels in the evening on 18 December, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy asserted that consultations are ongoing, with assistance from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed Emmanuel’s long-standing idea. We support the idea [of a peacekeeping mission, which leads to] strengthening Ukraine. Emmanuel has had communications on this issue with some leaders. We are in the process, but I see there is a positive response from certain leaders."

More details: Zelenskyy refrained from commenting on the potential format of the mission, calling it a "sensitive issue".

"The details matter and we are discussing those details," he concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, commented on the idea of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
  • The proposal was also mentioned by the Finnish President and the Dutch Foreign Minister, who noted that the idea is still at the blueprint stage.

Support UP or become our patron!

peace keepersZelenskyyMacron
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
peace keepers
Putin's spokesman says it's too early to talk about peacekeepers in Ukraine
EU chief diplomat explains why peacekeeping mission to Ukraine is currently impossible
Meeting between Western leaders and Zelenskyy in Brussels will focus on peacekeepers – Politico
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
21:20
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang
20:40
If Russia escalates pressure in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's forces may retreat – Bloomberg
20:27
Gas prices in Europe surge as Putin casts doubt on new transit agreement – Bloomberg
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: