Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was discussed during meetings in Brussels.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists in Brussels in the evening on 18 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy asserted that consultations are ongoing, with assistance from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed Emmanuel’s long-standing idea. We support the idea [of a peacekeeping mission, which leads to] strengthening Ukraine. Emmanuel has had communications on this issue with some leaders. We are in the process, but I see there is a positive response from certain leaders."

More details: Zelenskyy refrained from commenting on the potential format of the mission, calling it a "sensitive issue".

"The details matter and we are discussing those details," he concluded.

Background:

Earlier, Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, commented on the idea of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

The proposal was also mentioned by the Finnish President and the Dutch Foreign Minister, who noted that the idea is still at the blueprint stage.

