Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has spoken with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We had a detailed one-on-one discussion, focusing on key priorities to further strengthen Ukraine’s position against Russian aggression. A clear focus remains enhancing air defence capabilities.

Advertisement:

I expressed gratitude for France’s preparation of one brigade for our army, and we agreed to continue this cooperation and prepare one more brigade. We hope other partners will join this effort by contributing to equipping additional Ukrainian brigades."

Зеленський поговорив з Макроном про зміцнення позицій України pic.twitter.com/5EjeeSlCzc — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 18, 2024

Advertisement:

Details: Macron also informed Zelenskyy of his discussions with other partners in order to carry out all of the essential steps towards peace.

Support UP or become our patron!