All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 December 2024, 23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
Macron and Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has spoken with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We had a detailed one-on-one discussion, focusing on key priorities to further strengthen Ukraine’s position against Russian aggression. A clear focus remains enhancing air defence capabilities.

Advertisement:

I expressed gratitude for France’s preparation of one brigade for our army, and we agreed to continue this cooperation and prepare one more brigade. We hope other partners will join this effort by contributing to equipping additional Ukrainian brigades."

Advertisement:

Details: Macron also informed Zelenskyy of his discussions with other partners in order to carry out all of the essential steps towards peace.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyMacron
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
Rutte and Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine's position and economy in Brussels
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: