Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy

Kyiv confirms that Keith Kellogg, Trump's future special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Ukraine before the inauguration of the new US president.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists in Brussels on Thursday night, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on information from Reuters sources about a possible visit, Zelenskyy stated that the trip would definitely take place.

Advertisement:

The president added that the meeting would take place in early January and that they were waiting for Kellogg to express his current or previous ideas on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, as previously reported in the media.

Zelenskyy's statement implies that retired general Kellogg's visit will occur before Trump takes office, and hence before Kellogg gets appointed to the position. Trump's inauguration is set for 20 January, 2025.

However, Zelenskyy expressed doubts about the success of Kellogg's mission. The President also stated that he did not believe Putin wanted to end the war.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, Kellogg said he is planning the visits in order to listen to the positions of both sides in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

In November, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he was going to appoint Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general, as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!