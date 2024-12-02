Scholz talks to drone manufacturers during visit to Kyiv – photos, videos

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected drones equipped with "smart components" and held discussions with representatives of manufacturing companies.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that one of the topics discussed with Scholz in Kyiv was the continuation of cooperation in producing various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"UAVs, UGVs, FPV drones, control systems – these are the weapons that help our defenders. It is crucial that Ukraine produces such weapons in cooperation with Germany... I thank Germany for this important support of our defence capabilities," the president said.

Scholz and Zelenskyy also visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Recent reports suggested that Germany would soon commence large-scale supplies of kamikaze drones to Ukraine. These drones are highly autonomous in conditions of electronic warfare and capable of effectively striking targets over considerable distances.

