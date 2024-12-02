All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz talks to drone manufacturers during visit to Kyiv – photos, videos

Mariya YemetsMonday, 2 December 2024, 16:32
Scholz talks to drone manufacturers during visit to Kyiv – photos, videos
Stock Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected drones equipped with "smart components" and held discussions with representatives of manufacturing companies.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that one of the topics discussed with Scholz in Kyiv was the continuation of cooperation in producing various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Advertisement:

Advertisement:

"UAVs, UGVs, FPV drones, control systems – these are the weapons that help our defenders. It is crucial that Ukraine produces such weapons in cooperation with Germany... I thank Germany for this important support of our defence capabilities," the president said.

Background:

  • Scholz and Zelenskyy also visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
  • Recent reports suggested that Germany would soon commence large-scale supplies of kamikaze drones to Ukraine. These drones are highly autonomous in conditions of electronic warfare and capable of effectively striking targets over considerable distances.

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzZelenskyydronesproduction
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Scholz
Scholz and Zelenskyy visit injured Ukrainian soldiers
Scholz announces weapons supplies worth €650 million in Kyiv
Scholz arrives in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: