Scholz arrives in Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 2 December for an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda, citing German newspaper Tagesschau

Details: Scholz reiterated his support for Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia.

During his visit, Scholz plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The last time Scholz visited Kyiv was in June 2022, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and the then Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Earlier, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and European Council President António Costa visited Ukraine.

They visited the Wall of Remembrance near Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv to pay tribute to Ukrainian defenders and met with President Zelenskyy.

