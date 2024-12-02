All Sections
Scholz announces weapons supplies worth €650 million in Kyiv

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 December 2024, 09:36
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Twitter

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Monday, 2 December, has announced new weapons deliveries for Ukraine worth €650 million.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz stated that his visit is intended as a sign of solidarity and to emphasise that Germany will remain "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe".

Quote: "Ukraine has heroically defended itself against relentless Russian aggression for over 1,000 days." 

More details: Scholz added that in Kyiv he plans to announce "additional defence equipment worth €650 million to be supplied in December".

"Ukraine can rely on Germany. We say what we do and we do what we say," he pointed out.

Background

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 2 December, marking his second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
  • Earlier, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and European Council President António Costa visited Ukraine.

