Scholz announces weapons supplies worth €650 million in Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Monday, 2 December, has announced new weapons deliveries for Ukraine worth €650 million.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz stated that his visit is intended as a sign of solidarity and to emphasise that Germany will remain "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe".

Quote: "Ukraine has heroically defended itself against relentless Russian aggression for over 1,000 days."

More details: Scholz added that in Kyiv he plans to announce "additional defence equipment worth €650 million to be supplied in December".

"Ukraine can rely on Germany. We say what we do and we do what we say," he pointed out.

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 2 December, marking his second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Earlier, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and European Council President António Costa visited Ukraine.

