Scholz announces weapons supplies worth €650 million in Kyiv
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Monday, 2 December, has announced new weapons deliveries for Ukraine worth €650 million.
Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Scholz stated that his visit is intended as a sign of solidarity and to emphasise that Germany will remain "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe".
Quote: "Ukraine has heroically defended itself against relentless Russian aggression for over 1,000 days."
More details: Scholz added that in Kyiv he plans to announce "additional defence equipment worth €650 million to be supplied in December".
"Ukraine can rely on Germany. We say what we do and we do what we say," he pointed out.
Background:
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 2 December, marking his second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
- Earlier, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and European Council President António Costa visited Ukraine.
