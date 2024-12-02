All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz and Zelenskyy visit injured Ukrainian soldiers

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 2 December 2024, 14:26
Scholz and Zelenskyy visit injured Ukrainian soldiers
Stock photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a visit to Kyiv, visited injured Ukrainian soldiers in a hospital.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy accompanied Scholz, who conferred awards upon a number of soldiers during the visit.

Advertisement:

The further programme of Scholz's visit to Kyiv has not been disclosed for security reasons.

Background: 

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 2 December, marking his second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
  • Olaf Scholz, during his visit to Kyiv also announced new weapons deliveries for Ukraine, with the overall amount of weaponry and ammunition worth €650 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzZelenskyy
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Scholz
Scholz announces weapons supplies worth €650 million in Kyiv
Scholz arrives in Kyiv
Scholz on Taurus missiles for Ukraine: We cannot play Russian roulette with our security
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: