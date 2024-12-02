Scholz and Zelenskyy visit injured Ukrainian soldiers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a visit to Kyiv, visited injured Ukrainian soldiers in a hospital.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy accompanied Scholz, who conferred awards upon a number of soldiers during the visit.

The further programme of Scholz's visit to Kyiv has not been disclosed for security reasons.

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 2 December, marking his second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Olaf Scholz, during his visit to Kyiv also announced new weapons deliveries for Ukraine, with the overall amount of weaponry and ammunition worth €650 million.

