Germany is reportedly set to begin large-scale deliveries of kamikaze drones to Ukraine, which have high autonomy in conditions of electronic warfare (EW) and can effectively strike distant targets.

Source: European Pravda; Bild with reference to its sources and comments from Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who has essentially confirmed the plans

Details: The drones in question are attack UAVs from the Helsing company, equipped with artificial intelligence technologies that provide them with greater autonomy in hostile environments with EW interference. These drones are compared to the Taurus missiles, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly refused to provide.

The reports indicate that 4,000 of these UAVs have been ordered for Ukraine. Deliveries are expected to begin in December, with several hundred drones arriving per month.

Some prototypes are already undergoing trials and improvements in real combat conditions in Ukraine’s east.

A key feature of these UAVs is their advanced software, which helps them navigate the terrain using various markers, allowing them to reach their targets even in challenging weather or on "scorched earth" terrain, as well as in conditions of EW. Once the UAV identifies the target and the operator confirms it, the drone can autonomously strike the target even if communication is lost.

The flight range of these UAVs is reportedly four times greater than that of typical Ukrainian kamikaze drones (although the specific drones used for comparison are not mentioned in the article). Meanwhile, they are significantly cheaper than US Switchblades and Russian Zal and Lancet drones.

Pistorius expressed his pleasure that the delivery of these AI-equipped drones is already beginning and that Ukraine will be able to use them against critical Russian targets, such as command posts.

Background:

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Helsing company on 24 February 2024.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again confirmed his unwillingness to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, expressed support for the provision of Taurus to the Ukrainian forces and stressed that the supply of long-range missiles would not make Germany a party to the war.

The German Free Democratic Party may bring the issue of supplying Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine to a vote in the Bundestag.

