Zelenskyy says Russia should "eff off" at meeting with Scholz

Ivanna Kostina, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 18:49
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding to a question about the concessions Russia would need to make during potential negotiations, has said Russia should "eff off".

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

Details: Zelenskyy had been asked what concessions Russia would need to make during possible peace talks.

He replied: "What should Russia do? It should eff off. Ideally, it should understand what it is doing – killing us – while we are defending ourselves and fighting the enemy."

Quote: "For now, our plans remain unchanged. Of course, we hope to become stronger so that this war can end in 2025. Apologies for the undiplomatic phrasing."

Zelenskyy also mentioned that the main topics of the discussion with Chancellor Scholz were strengthening the front line, the future role of the European Union, and an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

Background:

