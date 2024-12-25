All Sections
Russia knows only destruction and death, even at Christmas – Estonia's Foreign Ministry

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 25 December 2024, 12:52
Russia knows only destruction and death, even at Christmas – Estonia's Foreign Ministry
Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Christmas. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on Christmas Eve.

Source: European Pravda, citing the ministry on X (Twitter)

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared footage of the destruction caused by Russia’s recent attack and stated, "Even during Christmas, Russia knows only how to kill and destruct".

Quote: "Ukraine continues to bravely stand up to this evil & our support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Our goal is simple: just and lasting peace with Russia being pushed back to its borders," they added.

Background:

  • On 25 December, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, as well as in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia struck Ukraine with more than 70 missiles and 100 drones, and Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down "over 50 missiles and a significant number of the drones".
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported at 07:24 on 25 December that a cruise missile was flying "in the direction of Chernivtsi from the territory of Moldova".
  • Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that a Russian missile had violated Moldova's airspace on the night of 24 December.

