Russia knows only destruction and death, even at Christmas – Estonia's Foreign Ministry

Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Christmas. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on Christmas Eve.

Source: European Pravda, citing the ministry on X (Twitter)

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared footage of the destruction caused by Russia’s recent attack and stated, "Even during Christmas, Russia knows only how to kill and destruct".

Quote: "Ukraine continues to bravely stand up to this evil & our support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Our goal is simple: just and lasting peace with Russia being pushed back to its borders," they added.

Background:

On 25 December, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, as well as in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia struck Ukraine with more than 70 missiles and 100 drones, and Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down "over 50 missiles and a significant number of the drones".

Ukraine’s Air Force reported at 07:24 on 25 December that a cruise missile was flying "in the direction of Chernivtsi from the territory of Moldova".

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that a Russian missile had violated Moldova's airspace on the night of 24 December.

