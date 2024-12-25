All Sections
Russian missile flew into Ukraine from Moldova – Ukraine's Air Force

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 09:17
Stock photo: Getty Images

One of the cruise missiles that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 24-25 December came from Moldova’s airspace.

Source: A report by the Ukrainian Air Force, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At 07:24 on 25 December, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a cruise missile flying "in the direction of Chernivtsi from the territory of Moldova".

Telegram channels monitoring Russian aviation claimed that the Russian missile travelled 140 kilometres across Moldova and Romania, entering Moldova in the town of Yampil in Vinnytsia Oblast (near the Moldovan border) and then back into Ukraine near the town of Darabani (a Romanian town near the border with Moldova).

At the time of publication, Moldova has not officially commented on these reports.

However, the Moldovan Ministry of Defence has previously denied information about Russian missiles flying over the country's territory.

Background: 

  • On Christmas Eve, 24 December, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro, as well as in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
  • In response to the attack, Poland scrambled its aircraft and put its ground-based air defences on alert.

