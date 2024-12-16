All Sections
Smuggling of cash, drones and Starlink into Russia continues despite increased customs controls and sanctions

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 December 2024, 09:47
Smuggling of cash, drones and Starlink into Russia continues despite increased customs controls and sanctions
Estonian and Russian flags. Stock photo: baltnews.com

Estonia is still recording violations of import rules to Russia, despite introducing enhanced customs controls on the EU's eastern border with Russia and sanctions against the aggressor country.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to German business newspaper Handelsblatt

Details: Eerik Purgel, a representative of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board from the border city of Narva, stated that a variety of sanctioned goods are being smuggled into Russia through the border crossing. Attempts to smuggle cash into Russia also remain a serious problem.

Quote from Purgel: "We still see tens of thousands of euros a day trying to find a way into Russia in people's luggage."

He added that in addition to drones, microchips and all kinds of electronics, Starlink satellite communications systems are also being smuggled across the border.

Purgel believes that strict checks of those crossing the border are therefore highly justified in order to be effective and act as a deterrent. 

Background:

  • On 8 August, Estonia introduced stricter checks at the Narva, Koidula and Luhamaa border crossing points, replacing the previous random checks based on risk assessment.
  • Since then, long queues have formed on Peetri Square in front of the border station at the Narva border crossing point, where around 1,600 people cross the border daily.
  • Estonia decided to check the luggage of all travellers due to the massive number of attempts to violate the ban on the transport of sanctioned goods. As Finland's land border with Russia has been closed for almost a year, Russians travelling from or to Northern Europe also pass through Estonia.
  • Since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU has imposed 14 sanctions packages against Russia, many of which include trade restrictions. One more package is due to be introduced soon, as EU countries agreed this month.

