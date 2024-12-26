Russia hits 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, causing 95 explosions in one day

The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 20 attacks on Sumy Oblast during the past day, causing 95 explosions.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 95 explosions have occurred. The hromadas of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Svesa and Seredyna-Buda were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Details: Russian forces launched mortar and artillery strikes and used an FPV drone in the Esman hromada (27 explosions).

The Hlukhiv hromada was also attacked by FPV drones (4 explosions).

The Russians dropped 5 bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Krasnopillia hromada came under mortar fire (9 explosions).

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada was shelled and had explosive devices dropped on its territory from Russian UAVs (12 explosions).

The Russians used 6 air-dropped mines to attack the Nova Sloboda hromada.

An FPV drone strike took place in the Shalyhyne hromada (1 explosion).

The Svesa hromada came under fire from a Russian grenade launcher (29 explosions).

The Russians also shelled the Yunakivka hromada (2 explosions).

