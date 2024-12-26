All Sections
Russian personnel losses exceed 780,000 – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 26 December 2024, 07:58
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,540 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 24 artillery systems and 10 armoured combat vehicles, over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 780,860 (+1,540) military personnel
  • 9,630 (+2) tanks
  • 19,933 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
  • 21,357 (+24) artillery systems
  • 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,031 (+1) air defence systems
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 329 (+0) helicopters
  • 20,971 (+63) tactical and strategic UAVs
  • 3,003 (+55) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 32,180 (+63) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,667 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

