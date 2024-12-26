Russian personnel losses exceed 780,000 – Ukraine's General Staff
Thursday, 26 December 2024, 07:58
Russia has lost 1,540 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 24 artillery systems and 10 armoured combat vehicles, over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 780,860 (+1,540) military personnel
- 9,630 (+2) tanks
- 19,933 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
- 21,357 (+24) artillery systems
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,031 (+1) air defence systems
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 329 (+0) helicopters
- 20,971 (+63) tactical and strategic UAVs
- 3,003 (+55) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 32,180 (+63) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,667 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
