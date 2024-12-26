Russia strikes market in Nikopol, injuring 6 – photo

Russian forces struck the Nikopol central market in Ukraine on Thursday, 26 December. Six civilians are currently known to have been injured in the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russian forces carried out an attack on the central market in the city of Nikopol, Ukraine, on 26 December. Six people – four women and two men – were injured in the attack. They were given medical assistance and hospitalised.

Advertisement:

A number of stalls and shops were significantly damaged.

Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that the hospitalised women aged 39, 63, and 64 are in severe condition Other victims of the attack are in a state of moderate severity.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol market Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol market Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol market Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Support UP or become our patron!