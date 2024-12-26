All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm outcome of strike on Russian command post in Kursk Oblast: 18 killed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 December 2024, 15:29
Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm outcome of strike on Russian command post in Kursk Oblast: 18 killed
Lgov on a map. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that the 25 December strike on the command post of the Russian 810th Marine Brigade in Lgov, Kursk Oblast, likely killed the brigade's deputy commander and 17 other soldiers.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "According to the updated reports, the building that housed the command post of the 810th Marine Brigade was partially destroyed. The strike likely killed the deputy commander of the brigade and 17 other servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, most of whom are staff officers."

Details: The Ukrainian defence forces struck the command post of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Lgov, Kursk Oblast, on the night of 24-25 December.

The Ukrainian defenders stated that combat efforts to strike crucial military targets of the Russian forces will continue.

Kursk Oblastwar
