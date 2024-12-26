All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Survey suggests most people in Sweden, Denmark and UK against peace at cost of Ukraine's territories – Guardian

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 26 December 2024, 14:52
Survey suggests most people in Sweden, Denmark and UK against peace at cost of Ukraine's territories – Guardian
Stock photo: Getty Images

People in Western Europe are divided over how they feel about a peaceful settlement that would leave Russia in control of at least some parts of Ukrainian territories illegally seized since the invasion in February 2022, as reportedly planned by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: the results of a December YouGov survey in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and the UK, as reported by European Pravda citing The Guardian

Details: Majorities in Sweden (57%), Denmark (53%) and the UK (51%), as well as a significant minority (43%) in Spain, said they would have a very or somewhat negative attitude to such an agreement, compared to only 37% in France and 31% in Germany and Italy.

Advertisement:

It is unclear how any deal on Ukraine could be concluded. Last week, Putin reiterated his maximalist goals, including Russian control of Crimea and four occupied Ukrainian oblasts, as well as the demilitarisation of Ukraine and a veto on its NATO membership.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte criticised Western talk of a peace process as premature, saying that Ukraine must get what it needs to stop Putin from winning.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • 47% of Ukrainians are ready to support Ukraine's accession to NATO if part of the Ukrainian territories remain occupied by Russia.
  • Also, for the first time, more than half of Poles supported the idea that the war in Ukraine should end, even if it has to give up part of its territory or independence.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKDenmarkSweden
Advertisement:

New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Ukrainian General Staff reports attack on oil depot in Smolensk Oblast supplying Russian forces

More trouble ahead: as Russia enters 2025, how is the economy doing?

updatedUkraine's Defence Intelligence reports historic strike: naval drone destroys Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea – video

Putin prioritises Russia's military power and domestic political stability – ISW

All News
UK
Ukraine receives US$1 billion from Japan and the UK
UK estimates Russia's losses in Ukraine could reach one million killed and wounded in six months
UK Defence Intelligence analyses North Korean combat engagement in Russia's Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:07
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in the occupied territories
00:01
New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
20:51
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves hundreds of drone models and more for army use in 2024
20:19
Slovak deputy PM says country is prepared for cessation of Russian gas transit via Ukraine
19:57
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 20 times on 31 December using artillery and kamikaze drones
18:59
Ukraine's Energy Minister doubts Slovak PM's threats to halt electricity supply
18:41
Zelenskyy signs law granting mobilisation deferral for relatives of fallen or missing soldiers
18:21
US sanctions individuals from Russia and Iran involved in election interference
17:57
Ukrainian esports team NAVI finishes 2024 in third place in HTLV ranking
17:44
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Kyiv City Military Administration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: