Russians launch large-scale attack on border areas of Sumy Oblast, killing civilian

Russian troops conducted a large-scale attack on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 26 December, killing a man.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation indicates that on 26 December 2024, during the day, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation attacked the border hromadas of Sumy Oblast using a variety of weapons. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

As the result of the attack on the village of Uhroidy of the Krasnopil hromada of the Sumy district at about 17:00, a house with a 59-year-old man inside caught fire. The house was destroyed and its owner was killed."

Support UP or become our patron!