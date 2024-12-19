All Sections
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 19 December 2024, 01:32
An explosion. Stock photo: social media

A Russian missile struck the city of Romny in Sumy Oblast late on the evening of 18-19 December, just after 21:00.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: The Administration reported that 9 residential buildings had been damaged in the attack.

Quote from SOMA: "Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

A headquarters for dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack was promptly set up in the Romny hromada. Residents of the damaged houses were offered temporary accommodation in residence halls. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

Sumy Oblastmissile strikewar
