Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 December 2024, 14:57
Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: The 118th Mechanized Brigade

The Russians attempted to land on Kozatskyi Island on the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, but Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled the attack, causing the Russians significant losses.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "The enemy continues its assault operations and attacks in Prydniprovske and Kherson fronts. Over the past day, they attempted to land on Kozatskyi Island but were unsuccessful, suffering losses and failing to establish a bridgehead. They are also losing equipment, including boats, vessels, and personnel."

Details: Voloshyn said there have been fewer assaults on the Vremivka front, but they have been just as fierce as in previous days. The Russians are mainly attempting small-scale infantry assaults, supported by military equipment, tanks, aviation, and drones.

He also mentioned that the Russian army continues to actively conduct aerial and engineering reconnaissance on the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts. They are preparing assault groups to escalate their attacks, shelling, and strikes on civilian infrastructure and settlements near the front line.

Voloshyn reported that over the past day, nearly 150 Russian soldiers, along with several units of equipment and tanks, were destroyed on the southern front.

Kherson Oblastwar
