Azerbaijan Airlines: Plane crash in Kazakhstan caused by external influence

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 December 2024, 15:27
The plane that crashed in Kazakhstan on 25 December. Photo: Getty Images

Azerbaijan Airlines said that the crash of its plane in Kazakhstan on 25 December was caused by physical and technical external influence.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the airline's statement on X (Twitter)

Details: In the released statement, the airline announced the suspension of flights to a number of Russian cities and explained the reasoning behind this decision.

Quote: "This decision, made in accordance with the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Authority, is based on the preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines due to physical and technical external interference and considers potential risks to flight safety," the statement said.

The suspension will remain in place until the final investigation is completed.

Background:

  • On 25 December, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau (the administrative centre of Kazakhstan's Mangistau Oblast). The crash killed 38 people. 
  • According to Russian sources, while the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was flying over Chechnya, Russian air defence forces were actively attempting to shoot down Ukrainian UAVs above Grozny.
  • Following the incident, the Azerbaijani authorities said that the Azerbaijani Airlines plane was shot down over Chechnya by a Russian missile targeting drones over Grozny.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha suggested that Russia was trying to hide the traces of the downing of the Azerbaijani passenger plane in the sea and called for a fair investigation into the crash. 

Ukrainian foreign minister does not rule out possibility that Russian tried to hide downing of Azerbaijani plane
Russian aviation watchdog hints at air defence engagement during Azerbaijani plane crash
Putin's administration refuses to comment on reports that Russians downed Azerbaijani plane
