Russian aviation watchdog hints at air defence engagement during Azerbaijani plane crash

Two days after the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane, Dmitry Yadrov, head of Rosaviatsia (Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency), spoke about the incident. He recalled a Ukrainian drone attack on Grozny Airport and the activation of the Kovyor (Carpet) plan at that time. [The Kovyor plan is a safety procedure implemented at airports when an unidentified object is detected in the sky – ed.]

Source: Interfax Russia; Meduza, a Latvian-based Russian media outlet

Quote from Yadrov: "The situation around Grozny Airport at that time was extremely tense. Ukrainian combat drones were reportedly targeting civilian infrastructure in Grozny and Vladikavkaz. In response, the Kovyor plan was activated, mandating the immediate clearance of all aircraft from the affected airspace."

Details: He said that the airport was also shrouded in dense fog. Yadrov claimed that the plane's captain made two unsuccessful landing attempts and was reportedly offered alternative airports, but "he chose to proceed to Aktau on his own".

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, declined to comment on Baku's allegation that Russia had shot down the Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Background:

On 25 December, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau (the administrative centre of Kazakhstan's Mangistau Oblast). According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 67 people were on board, including five crew members. Of these, 42 were citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 were Russians, 6 were Kazakhs, and 3 were Kyrgyz.

The KazAeroNavigation company believes that the crash was caused by a collision with a bird and a steering failure. Russian media outlets also do not rule out the possibility that the plane could have changed course due to the threat of a drone attack on Chechnya. Early reports indicate that Grozny was attacked by several UAVs at that moment, which led to the announcement of the Kovyor plan at the city's airport.

The crash killed 38 people, said Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and head of the state commission leading the investigation into the causes of the crash.

The Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation said that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan was shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Euronews sources, the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny on 25 December was caused by a Russian surface-to-air missile that exploded nearby.

