All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia may have tried to conceal downing of Azerbaijani plan

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 December 2024, 14:48
Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia may have tried to conceal downing of Azerbaijani plan
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has suggested that Russia attempted to conceal evidence of the downing of an Azerbaijani passenger plane that crashed near the sea and called for a fair investigation into the crash. He expressed condolences to Azerbaijan.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Quote from Sybiha: "It is noteworthy that Russian media lied about the cause of the crash, and that Russia forced the damaged jet to cross the sea, most likely in an attempt to conceal evidence of their crime."

Advertisement:

Details: Sybiha emphasised that as more images and videos emerge from onboard the plane and after the disaster, the more evidence is mounting that the plane was damaged by a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

"We call for a fair and impartial investigation to ensure that those responsible are held to account. We must not let Russia lie, avoid responsibility, or shift blame," the foreign minister added.

Earlier, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Baku's statement that Russia shot down the Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 25 December, an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer aircraft en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on the Caspian Sea. According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 67 people were on board, including five crew members. Of these, 42 were citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 were Russians, 6 were Kazakhs, and 3 were Kyrgyz nationals.
  • KazAeroNavigation believes that the crash was caused by a bird strike and a steering failure. Russian media outlets have not ruled out the possibility that the plane may have changed course due to the threat of a drone attack on Chechnya. Early reports indicate that Grozny was being attacked by several UAVs at the time, which led to the announcement of a Kovyor (Carpet) plan at the city's airport [a Kovyor plan is an operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.].
  • The crash killed 38 people, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, chair of the state commission leading the investigation into the causes of the crash.
  • Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation said the plane had been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.
  • According to Euronews sources, the crash was caused by a Russian surface-to-air missile that exploded nearby.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryaircraftRussiaAzerbaijan
Advertisement:

German opposition says Scholz may meet with Putin before 23 February

Russians lose up to battalion of infantry near village of Makhnovka in Kursk Oblast, including DPRK soldiers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine restores marriage registers, improves mobilisation deferral after Russian large-scale cyberattack

Ukrainian air defence downs 34 Russian drones overnight, 47 more disappear from radar

China dissuaded Putin from using nuclear weapons in Ukraine – US secretary of state

Kremlin not willing to change its conditions for ending war – ISW

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
Russian missile attack is Putin's reply to "Christmas ceasefire" proposals – Ukraine's foreign minister
Zelenskyy instructs Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to establish contacts with new Syrian government
RECENT NEWS
21:03
Russians attack Ukraine with 30 drones on 4 January, none reach their targets
20:49
German opposition says Scholz may meet with Putin before 23 February
20:23
Russians lose up to battalion of infantry near village of Makhnovka in Kursk Oblast, including DPRK soldiers – Zelenskyy
20:06
American podcaster Fridman records over 3-hour interview with Zelenskyy
19:26
Number of casualties of Russian attack on apartment block in Sumy Oblast rises to 10
18:42
Ukraine restores marriage registers, improves mobilisation deferral after Russian large-scale cyberattack
18:33
Line of contact in Ukraine is unlikely to change much – US Secretary of State
18:03
Ukraine is losing up to 20 sq km of territory per day, Russians have seized 3,600 sq km in past year – Militarnyi
17:24
Countrywide strike demanding new elections is announced in Georgia
17:21
updatedRussians strike apartment building in Sumy Oblast: two young children injured – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: