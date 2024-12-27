President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russians show no interest in the survival of North Korean military personnel in Kursk Oblast. He has said they are sent into assaults with minimal protection, and their own side executes them to prevent their capture.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 27 December

Quote: "Details of the Kursk region’s developments – the North Korean military is involved in the fighting. They have many losses. A great deal. And we can see that the Russian military and the North Korean enforcers have no interest in the survival of these Koreans at all. Everything is arranged in a way that makes it impossible for us to capture the Koreans as prisoners – their own people are executing them, there are such cases. And the Russians send them into assaults with minimal protection.

Today we received reports on several soldiers from North Korea, our warriors managed to capture them. But they were seriously wounded and could not be resuscitated. This is one of the manifestations of the madness dictatorships are capable of. The Korean nation should not lose its people in the battles in Europe."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation on the frontline. He noted that if China is genuine in its statements that the war should not escalate, it must exert appropriate influence on Pyongyang.

Anonymous US officials believe that should Russia intensify its efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast from the start of the new year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces may need to retreat by spring 2025 to avoid encirclement.

