Russia loses 1,690 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 28 December 2024, 08:10
Over the last 24 hours, Russia has lost 1,690 soldiers killed and wounded, 19 armoured combat vehicles and 29 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 784,200 (+1,690) military personnel;
- 9,651 (+7) tanks;
- 19,970 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,408 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,032 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 21,013 (+14) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 32,328 (+66) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,668 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
