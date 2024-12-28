Russia loses 1,690 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian defenders in winter. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the last 24 hours, Russia has lost 1,690 soldiers killed and wounded, 19 armoured combat vehicles and 29 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 784,200 (+1,690) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,651 (+7) tanks;

tanks; 19,970 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 21,408 (+29) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,032 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

21,013 (+14) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

32,328 (+66) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,668 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.



