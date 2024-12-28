Russians report alleged Ukrainian large-scale drone attack on Russian oblasts

Russian authorities claim that 56 Ukrainian drones attacked several of their regions on the night of 27-28 December.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: As usual, the Russians claimed that all the UAVs had been shot down.

There were 11 UAVs over Belgorod, 28 over Voronezh and 17 over Rostov oblasts.

The governor of Voronezh Oblast, Alexander Gusev, said that in one of the districts of the region, the fall of drone wreckage caused a breakdown of the railway overhead contact network. Several trains were delayed.

Background: The governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Krasnogvardeysky district, which supposedly resulted in two local residents being injured and damage to infrastructure.



