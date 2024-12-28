All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians report alleged Ukrainian large-scale drone attack on Russian oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 09:59
Russians report alleged Ukrainian large-scale drone attack on Russian oblasts
A Ukrainian UAV. Photo: Ukroboronprom

Russian authorities claim that 56 Ukrainian drones attacked several of their regions on the night of 27-28 December.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: As usual, the Russians claimed that all the UAVs had been shot down.

Advertisement:

There were 11 UAVs over Belgorod, 28 over Voronezh and 17 over Rostov oblasts.

The governor of Voronezh Oblast, Alexander Gusev, said that in one of the districts of the region, the fall of drone wreckage caused a breakdown of the railway overhead contact network. Several trains were delayed.

Background: The governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Krasnogvardeysky district, which supposedly resulted in two local residents being injured and damage to infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Russia
Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces
Russia posts video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
White House: North Korean soldiers commit suicide to avoid capture
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: