Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 10:18
Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces
Shahed attack drones. Photo: social media

The Ukrainian defence forces struck a protected facility of the Russian Armed Forces in Oryol Oblast where Shahed attack drones were being repaired on 26 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The military reported that the attack had destroyed a storage, maintenance and repair warehouse for Shahed kamikaze drones which consisted of a number of concrete protected structures.

Quote: "This combat operation has significantly reduced the enemy's potential to conduct air raids with attack UAVs against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have detailed information about the facilities of the Russian Armed Forces.

The work to identify and destroy targets in the aggressor's territory will continue."

Background: Russian authorities have claimed that 56 Ukrainian drones attacked several of their regions on the night of 27-28 December.

