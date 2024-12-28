All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

North Korean soldiers commit suicide to avoid capture – White House

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 09:06
North Korean soldiers commit suicide to avoid capture – White House
Kim Jong Un and North Korean soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has said that North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine on the side of Russia in Kursk Oblast are committing suicide to avoid being captured by the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: White House representative John Kirby at a briefing on Friday, 27 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby said that Russian and North Korean leaders view the North Koreans as expendable and give them orders to conduct "hopeless assaults against Ukrainian defences".

Advertisement:

He noted that these soldiers seem to have been indoctrinated and insist on attacking even when it is clear that this would be unsuccessful.

"We also have reports of North Korean soldiers taking their own lives rather than surrendering to Ukrainian forces, likely out of fear of reprisal against their families in North Korea in the event that they’re captured," Kirby said. 

Kirby added that regardless of all the things the Russian military is giving these troops – their rifles, ammunition, artillery, backpacks, etc. – he hopes they are giving these commanders a lot of body bags because "they're clearly going to need it".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • During this briefing, it also became known that in the last week alone, North Korean troops have lost a thousand killed and wounded in Kursk Oblast.
  • It should be noted that on Friday, 27 December, South Korean intelligence confirmed the capture by the Ukrainian military of a wounded North Korean soldier who had fought on the side of Russia.
  • Later, South Korean intelligence officers, citing data from a "friendly country", reported that he had died.
  • The Pentagon had previously predicted an increase in casualties among the North Korean military, which continues to take part in the fighting in Kursk Oblast.
  • Nonetheless, US intelligence services believe that the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia was North Korea's idea, not Russia's.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaRussiawarUSA
Advertisement:

Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
North Korea
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang
Ukrainian troops take North Korean soldier prisoner, South Korean intelligence says – photo
Ukraine's intelligence reports reveal new casualties among North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
20:06
EXPLAINERWhat lessons should the EU learn amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine?
20:05
Number of casualties from Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 122
19:38
Ukraine's foreign minister and his French counterpart agree on steps to strengthen support for Ukraine
19:18
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy
19:16
Russians shell Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing man and woman
18:32
Zelenskyy talks to Pentagon chief about drones, air defence and support for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
18:32
Microsoft to continue supporting Ukraine in 2025 by providing free cloud services
18:17
Germany to provide Ukraine with additional missiles for IRIS-T air defence systems
18:14
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defence and arms procurement with NATO secretary general – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: