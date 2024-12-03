Part of Ternopil without electricity after Russian UAV hits energy facility – photos
A Russian drone struck an energy infrastructure facility in Ternopil on the night of 2-3 December, leaving part of the city without electricity.
Source: Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal; Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "An enemy UAV struck an energy infrastructure facility in Ternopil. Part of the city is without electricity. Power engineers and rescue workers are addressing the aftermath of the attack."
Details: Nadal urged Ternopil residents to charge their phones and stock up on water.
Updated: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, said that a fire broke out on the premises of the enterprise as a result of the strike. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
"There were no casualties. However, electricity problems have arisen again. Specialists are working to deal with the aftermath," said Nehoda.
The State Emergency Service added that 34 rescue workers and 11 pieces of special equipment were working at the scene.
Previously: Russian forces launched attack drones into Ukraine on the evening of 2 December.
An air-raid warning was in effect in Ternopil from 01:26 to 04:07.
Background: Russian forces attacked Ternopil with a drone, killing one person and injuring three others, damaging a residential building, a school and 20 cars on the night of 1-2 December.
