One killed and three injured in Russian drone attack on Ternopil Oblast – photo, video

The fire after the UAV attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ternopil with a drone, killing one person and injuring three others, damaging a residential building, a school and 20 cars.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "At night, an apartment building in Ternopil was damaged by an enemy drone strike, which caused a large-scale fire.

One person was killed, three were injured, and about 100 residents were evacuated. The blast wave damaged the windows of neighbouring buildings, a school and 20 cars."

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Ternopil Photo: SES

Details: An invincibility centre [heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts - ed.] for those affected has been set up at the site, and psychologists are working there.

Photo: SES

Background:

Earlier, local authorities reported that Ternopil had been attacked by Russian drones on the night of 1-2 December, resulting in a fire in a residential building, with a number of people killed and seriously injured.

