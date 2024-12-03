Russians attack energy facility in Rivne Oblast

The Russians attacked an energy facility in Rivne Oblast on the morning of 3 December, with the appropriate services working at the scene.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy attack on Rivne Oblast once again. The target was an energy infrastructure facility. All appropriate services are working at the scene."

Details: Koval noted that there were no casualties. He promised to provide more information later.

Background: A Russian drone struck an energy infrastructure facility in Ternopil on the night of 2-3 December, leaving part of the city without electricity.

