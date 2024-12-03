All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack energy facility in Rivne Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 December 2024, 08:36
Russians attack energy facility in Rivne Oblast
A rescue worker. Stock photo:State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked an energy facility in Rivne Oblast on the morning of 3 December, with the appropriate services working at the scene.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy attack on Rivne Oblast once again. The target was an energy infrastructure facility. All appropriate services are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Koval noted that there were no casualties. He promised to provide more information later.

Background: A Russian drone struck an energy infrastructure facility in Ternopil on the night of 2-3 December, leaving part of the city without electricity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Rivne Oblastenergy
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Rivne Oblast
UAV crashes in Rivne Oblast, cutting power to substations and railway
Russians strike power facility in Rivne Oblast
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: