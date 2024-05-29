All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
High voltage power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian UAV attacked a power facility in Rivne Oblast, causing power outages, on the night of 28-29 May. 

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator 

Details: The report indicates that the power supply was restored in two hours. 

Advertisement:

To maintain the balance between production and consumption, the operation of renewable energy facilities was limited from 16:00 to 16:52 yesterday, 28 May. 

Quote: "Yesterday, on 28 May, at the invitation of the Polish power system operator, Ukraine received surplus electricity from Poland from 13:00 to 15:00,’ Ukrenergo said. 

Background: Ukrenergo said that no power outages are expected on Wednesday, 29 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: powerRivne Oblast
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
power
Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly until power system is repaired
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts cut off from power supply due to hostilities, Ukraine's Energy Ministry says
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: