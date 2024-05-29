Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack

A Russian UAV attacked a power facility in Rivne Oblast, causing power outages, on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator

Details: The report indicates that the power supply was restored in two hours.

To maintain the balance between production and consumption, the operation of renewable energy facilities was limited from 16:00 to 16:52 yesterday, 28 May.

Quote: "Yesterday, on 28 May, at the invitation of the Polish power system operator, Ukraine received surplus electricity from Poland from 13:00 to 15:00,’ Ukrenergo said.

Background: Ukrenergo said that no power outages are expected on Wednesday, 29 May.

