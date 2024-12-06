Russian forces occupy four more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Friday, 6 December 2024, 02:44
DeepState, a group of military analysts, updated their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 5-6 December, reporting that Russian troops had occupied the settlements of Novopustynka, Stari Terny, Illinka and Novodmytrivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novopustynka, Stari Terny, Illinka and Novodmytrivka".
Details: DeepState further noted that the Russians had advanced in Kurakhove, Romanivka and near Uspenivka.
Previously:
- Ukraine's General Staff reported that 170 combat engagements had taken place throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day on 5 December.
- In particular, Russian forces attempted to break into Ukrainian defences on the Pokrovsk front 37 times.
- Ukrainian troops repelled 35 attacks on the Vremivka front.
