Russian forces occupy four more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 02:44
Screenshot: DeepState map

DeepState, a group of military analysts, updated their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 5-6 December, reporting that Russian troops had occupied the settlements of Novopustynka, Stari Terny, Illinka and Novodmytrivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novopustynka, Stari Terny, Illinka and Novodmytrivka".

Details: DeepState further noted that the Russians had advanced in Kurakhove, Romanivka and near Uspenivka.

Previously:

  • Ukraine's General Staff reported that 170 combat engagements had taken place throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day on 5 December.
  • In particular, Russian forces attempted to break into Ukrainian defences on the Pokrovsk front 37 times.
  • Ukrainian troops repelled 35 attacks on the Vremivka front.

