All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Iran orders evacuation of its soldiers and civilians from Syria – NYT

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 14:56
Iran orders evacuation of its soldiers and civilians from Syria – NYT
Bashar al-Assad. Stock photo: TASS

Iran commenced the evacuation of its military commanders and personnel from Syria on the morning of Friday, 6 December, indicating Iran's inability to help keep President Bashar al-Assad in power due to a new rebel offensive.

Source: The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials

Details: The officials reported that senior commanders of Iran's Quds Force, the external operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), were among those evacuated to neighbouring Iraq and Lebanon.

Advertisement:

The New York Times highlighted that this development marked a major shift for President Bashar al-Assad, whose regime has relied on Iran's backing throughout Syria's 13-year civil war, and for Iran, which has long used Syria as a critical corridor for supplying arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the Iranian officials, two of whom are members of the IRGC, some Iranian diplomatic staff, their families, and Iranian civilians have also been evacuated from Syria.

Iranian and regional officials said the evacuation had been announced at the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, as well as at the bases of the IRGC. At least some of the embassy staff have already left.

Advertisement:

Background: Syrian rebels claimed control over the southern city of Daraa and demolished a monument to former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad.

Support UP or become our patron!

SyriaIran
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

US provides Ukraine with new US$500 million assistance package

All News
Syria
Syrian rebels claim control of Daraa, demolish Assad monument – video
Iran, backing Russia, claims Ukraine supplies weapons to Syrian rebels
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
RECENT NEWS
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
15:34
EXPLAINERUkraine must adopt a tougher stance toward Georgia's ruling party – European Pravda editorial
15:02
Estonian intelligence reports successes of Ukrainian troops on Kupiansk front
14:50
Around US$552.3 million for weapons procurement: Ukraine's Border Guard Service outlines fund usage and supplies experience
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: