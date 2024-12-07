Iran orders evacuation of its soldiers and civilians from Syria – NYT

Iran commenced the evacuation of its military commanders and personnel from Syria on the morning of Friday, 6 December, indicating Iran's inability to help keep President Bashar al-Assad in power due to a new rebel offensive.

Source: The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials

Details: The officials reported that senior commanders of Iran's Quds Force, the external operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), were among those evacuated to neighbouring Iraq and Lebanon.

The New York Times highlighted that this development marked a major shift for President Bashar al-Assad, whose regime has relied on Iran's backing throughout Syria's 13-year civil war, and for Iran, which has long used Syria as a critical corridor for supplying arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the Iranian officials, two of whom are members of the IRGC, some Iranian diplomatic staff, their families, and Iranian civilians have also been evacuated from Syria.

Iranian and regional officials said the evacuation had been announced at the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, as well as at the bases of the IRGC. At least some of the embassy staff have already left.

Background: Syrian rebels claimed control over the southern city of Daraa and demolished a monument to former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad.

