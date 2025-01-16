All Sections
​​Drunk Russian man in search of better life tries to flee from Ukraine to Slovakia – photo

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 January 2025, 16:50
The detainee. Photo: State Border Guard Service

Border guards have detained a Russian citizen who had been in Ukraine illegally and attempted to cross the border into Slovakia – also illegally – while drunk.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "A Russian citizen who had been in Ukraine illegally for several months decided to cross the border with Slovakia in search of a better life in the EU – also illegally.

The man drank a bottle of vodka to get some Dutch courage, then proceeded to get lost in a border village.

In the course of his adventures, he ran into some local Roma, got beaten up and lost his belongings. After sobering up, the Russian set off at random towards the border, but when he was within 50 metres of it, he was detained by border guards."

 
The Russian man’s ID.
Photo: State Border Guard Service 

Details: The border guards drew up administrative offence reports against the man.

The issue of the Russian’s deportation from Ukraine will be decided in the future.

