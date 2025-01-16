All Sections
Ukraine demands that Russia allow Red Cross to visit all Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 January 2025, 17:40
Ukraine demands that Russia allow Red Cross to visit all Ukrainian prisoners of war
The Ukrainian delegation. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

During a quadripartite meeting, a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has called on Russia to permit representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit all Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian side has repeatedly stressed the need for the ICRC to be allowed to all places of detention of Ukrainian POWs in order to ensure the full implementation of the ICRC's mandate and full compliance with the Geneva Conventions."

Details: Lubinets noted that this quadripartite meeting was the first to be initiated by Ukraine. In addition to the Ukrainian delegation, the meeting saw participation from Tatyana Moskalkova, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner; Jürg Eglin, Head of the ICRC delegation in Ukraine; and Boris Michel, Head of the ICRC delegations in Russia and Belarus.

Lubinets stated that the meeting had also discussed the necessity of establishing mixed medical commissions to assess the health conditions of prisoners and determine the priority for swaps.

The parties agreed to maintain the exchange of information regarding the search for missing POWs and the release of civilians detained in facilities.

Background:

  • In September 2024, Ukraine brought back a further 49 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity, including 23 women, for the first time in a long time.
  • In October 2024, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War conducted the 58th swap, with 95 Ukrainian defenders coming home.
  • On 15 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had liberated 25 of its citizens from Russian captivity, comprising both civilians and soldiers, including defenders of Mariupol and the Azovstal steelworks.

prisonersRed CrossexchangeHuman Rights Commissioner
