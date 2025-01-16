All Sections
Ukrainian paratroopers capture 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 January 2025, 11:19
Ukrainian paratroopers capture 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast
Screenshot: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces press office

Soldiers of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces, along with their comrades from other units of Ukraine’s defence forces, captured 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces press office on Facebook

Details: Reportedly, 27 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner during recent combat operations. Among them are officers, sergeants, and soldiers from motorised rifle units, naval infantry, airborne forces, and other military units, hailing from different regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

Quote: "Finding themselves in a difficult combat situation, they made the right decision – voluntarily surrendering, which saved their lives. All the wounded received immediate first aid.

We call on other soldiers of the Russian Federation’s forces – do not resist and surrender! The Ukrainian military upholds all norms of International Humanitarian Law and does not harm those who choose to lay down their weapons.

Ukraine will surely prevail."

Background: Soldiers of the 12th Azov Brigade captured 23 Russian soldiers on the Toretsk front.

