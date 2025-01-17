All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian radar equipment in Belgorod Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 17 January 2025, 09:41
The news announcement. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces hit Russian radar equipment in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on 16 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On Thursday afternoon, units from Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, working in coordination with other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, delivered high-precision strikes on Russian military targets in Belgorod Oblast. These operations were part of a long-range fire mission.  

The strikes successfully hit positions of the 568th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of Russian forces. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the 92N6 radar station of an S-400 missile system was disabled, confirming the target was successfully destroyed.  

Ukrainian missile forces also struck the radar company of the 336th Radio Engineering Battalion of the Russian 336th Radio Engineering Regiment. Damage to the unit's equipment and machinery has been confirmed.

