Russia attempts to jam and "illuminate" French military aircraft over the Baltic Sea

A French military aircraft conducting a reconnaissance flight as part of NATO’s operation in response to Russia's suspected damage to underwater cables has been targeted with an "attempted jamming" and "’illumination’ by a fire-control radar". ["Illumination" is military parlance for using radar to target an object – ed.]

Source: Le Figaro, citing a statement from the French Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The newspaper, citing military sources, said that a journalist from the AFP agency was aboard the French Navy aircraft.

Advertisement:

The French military stated that the aircraft, conducting a surveillance flight as part of NATO's deployment in response to suspicions that Russia had damaged underwater cables, was subjected to an "attempted jamming" and "’illumination’ by a fire-control radar".

Colonel Guillaume Vernet, spokesperson for the French Armed Forces, described the incident as an "aggressive act".

Quote: "The use of radar to 'illuminate' our aircraft in international waters is an aggressive act," he said.

Advertisement:

He added that such actions "are not exceptional in this area" and "means that Russia is not staying passive".

Vernet also noted that the professionalism of the French crew had prevented any escalation.

Quote: "The Russian military, however, was not inclined to carry out its threat, because an attack on an Alliance aircraft could have triggered a sudden and serious escalation in relations with NATO."

Background:

This week, NATO launched a new monitoring mission in the Baltic Sea, deploying patrol ships and aircraft to prevent any attempts to target underwater infrastructure in the region.

In addition, eight NATO member states with access to the Baltic Sea have announced their action plans in response to recent suspicious incidents involving damage to underwater infrastructure.

NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer stated at a press conference in Brussels on 16 January that there are no indications Russia is preparing for peace. As a result, NATO member states must strengthen military cooperation with partners and enhance support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!