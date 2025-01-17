Slovenian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

Tanja Fajon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, arrived in Kyiv on 17 January at the invitation of Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Source: Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During her visit to Kyiv, Fajon will participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe ministerial meeting, where she will discuss further support for Ukraine, the country's recovery, and the search for peace with her counterparts.

It is worth noting that over the past few days, a number of high-ranking officials have already visited Kyiv, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

Background:

During his visit, UK PM Keir Starmer announced military assistance to Ukraine. Moreover, Starmer and President Zelenskyy signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership.

