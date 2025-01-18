All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 18 January 2025, 12:15
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Fire in Kaluga Oblast. Screenshot

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces

Details: On the night of 17-18 January, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck the Rosneft [Russian state-run oil company – ed.] oil depot in the village of Lyudinovo, Kaluga Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

This oil depot is part of Kaluganefteprodukt JSC and is a logistics centre that supplies units of the Russian Armed Forces directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

The attack caused a fire to break out on the depot’s territory. More detailed information on the attack's results is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the night of 17-18 January, drones attacked several military facilities in the Russian Federation.
  • An Ukrainska Pravda source said that Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked an oil depot which supplies the Russian occupation forces and is located in Russia’s Tula Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Special Operations ForcesdroneswarRussia
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate and capture Russian soldiers responsible for executing Ukrainian POWs – video
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian oil depot near Voronezh – video
Ukrainian Special Forces repel North Korean assault in Kursk Oblast: one North Korean soldier failed to lure them into trap – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: