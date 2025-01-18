Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces

Details: On the night of 17-18 January, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck the Rosneft [Russian state-run oil company – ed.] oil depot in the village of Lyudinovo, Kaluga Oblast of the Russian Federation.

This oil depot is part of Kaluganefteprodukt JSC and is a logistics centre that supplies units of the Russian Armed Forces directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

The attack caused a fire to break out on the depot’s territory. More detailed information on the attack's results is being confirmed.

Background:

On the night of 17-18 January, drones attacked several military facilities in the Russian Federation.

An Ukrainska Pravda source said that Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked an oil depot which supplies the Russian occupation forces and is located in Russia’s Tula Oblast.

