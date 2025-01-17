All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate and capture Russian soldiers responsible for executing Ukrainian POWs – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 17 January 2025, 13:38
A flag of SOF. Stock photo: SOF

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) tracked down Russian soldiers who had executed two captured Ukrainian servicemen. Some of the Russians were killed and three were captured; they are now providing testimony.

Source: SOF press service

Quote: "Russian forces executed two members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces whom they had taken prisoner a few days earlier on one of the fronts. They thought their crime would go unpunished.

Meanwhile, a unit of the Special Operations Forces carefully planned an operation to eliminate this enemy group and recover the bodies of the Ukrainian soldiers.

During the special mission, SOF operators eliminated part of the group responsible for the execution and forced the remaining members to surrender."

Details: The captured Russians were identified as marines from the 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogation, they admitted to capturing two Ukrainian Territorial Defence soldiers and reporting this to their company commander.

The company commander ordered the execution of the Ukrainian POWs via radio. Upon hearing the order, the Ukrainian Territorial Defence soldiers tried to escape but were immediately shot by Russian soldiers that went by the aliases Yaryy, Lebed’, Boom i Belyy.

Three of them – Lebed’, Boom, and Belyy – were killed during the special operation, while Yaryy and two others were captured and are now providing testimony.

All the captured soldiers were identified as contract servicemen who had been serving in the Russian army for just one and a half months.

The SOF emphasised that the execution of POWs is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime.

Quote: "Each perpetrator of war crimes against Ukraine will face deserved punishment. We will continue our work." 

Special Operations Forceswar
