Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine used drones to attack an oil depot which supplies the Russian occupation forces and is located in Russia’s Tula Oblast on the night of 17-18 January, causing a fire to break out there.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence
Details: At least ten accurate drone strikes were carried out on the oil depot in Tula Oblast on the night of 17-18 January. The source stressed that the Ukrainian-made drones hit the Russian facility thanks to the work of operatives from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Despite the fact that Russian media outlets reported on the supposedly successful work of Russian air defence, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot.
ГУРкіт запалив нафтобазу в Тульській області РФ— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 18, 2025
відео з російських соцмереж pic.twitter.com/SwV9B31OoD
Eyewitnesses have posted videos of UAVs hitting the Russian facility.
