Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 18 January 2025, 09:54
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Logo of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Stock photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine used drones to attack an oil depot which supplies the Russian occupation forces and is located in Russia’s Tula Oblast on the night of 17-18 January, causing a fire to break out there.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence

Details: At least ten accurate drone strikes were carried out on the oil depot in Tula Oblast on the night of 17-18 January. The source stressed that the Ukrainian-made drones hit the Russian facility thanks to the work of operatives from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Despite the fact that Russian media outlets reported on the supposedly successful work of Russian air defence, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot.

Eyewitnesses have posted videos of UAVs hitting the Russian facility.

